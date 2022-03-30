JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 824,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.32. 901,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,925. JFrog has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $54.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $359,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $60,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 100.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 964.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 21.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

