KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Up 12%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.36. 1,024,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 32,756,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

Get KE alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -173.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of -1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in KE by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in KE by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.