Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.17

Shares of Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and traded as high as $4.75. Keppel shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 230 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

