Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.17

Shares of Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and traded as high as $4.75. Keppel shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 230 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.
About Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keppel (KPELF)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.