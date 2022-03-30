Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYUF shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Keyera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Liquids Infrastructure; Marketing Business segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

