Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Down 3.6%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.09 and last traded at $58.45. 7,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 963,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $460.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

