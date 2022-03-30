Kusama (KSM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.59 Billion

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. Kusama has a market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $143.79 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $187.41 or 0.00396219 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.16 or 0.07188643 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,222.88 or 0.99839024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047037 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

