LBRY Credits Price Hits $0.0344 on Exchanges (LBC)

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $22.45 million and approximately $53,671.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.07 or 0.07199280 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,170.07 or 0.99789544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00056007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047083 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 766,676,938 coins and its circulating supply is 652,633,432 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

