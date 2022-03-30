Lendingblock (LND) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21,851.00

Lendingblock (LND) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $21,851.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lendingblock has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00036844 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00109036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

Lendingblock (LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,500,347 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

