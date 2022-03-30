LinkEye Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week (LET)

LinkEye (LET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, LinkEye has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a market cap of $2.05 million and $149,725.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00047855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.86 or 0.07184612 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,282.41 or 1.00094311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00055015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00046706 BTC.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

