Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Up 5.4%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) shares were up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.52. Approximately 30,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,366,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,326.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,877,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,506,000 after purchasing an additional 571,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Livent by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,999,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,888,000 after purchasing an additional 131,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,657,000 after purchasing an additional 93,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,486,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 656,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Livent by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,777,000 after purchasing an additional 58,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

