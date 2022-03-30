Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Down 26.1% in March

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 10,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

LKCO stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. 3,085,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,654. Luokung Technology has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Luokung Technology by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

