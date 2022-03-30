Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.42

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.42 and traded as high as $8.25. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 126,621 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. raised shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.