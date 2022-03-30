Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.31. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 49,767 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $63,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 1,246.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 253,091 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,075,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 199,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 115,326 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,137 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 96,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

