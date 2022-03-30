Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.79

Shares of Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.17. Macro Enterprises shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 960 shares.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.
About Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF)
