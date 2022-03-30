Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.50. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 13,074 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 20.65%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,369,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magyar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,540,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 28.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 27,838 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 45.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

