Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.49

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.49 and traded as high as C$3.30. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$3.22, with a volume of 35,271 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Mandalay Resources in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of C$295.48 million and a P/E ratio of 4.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.49.

Mandalay Resources ( TSE:MND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.91 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total transaction of C$108,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,080.50.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

