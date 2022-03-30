Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 148 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $898.33.

ASML stock traded down $9.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $699.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,138. The stock has a market cap of $286.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $558.77 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $744.76.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

