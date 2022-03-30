Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,863 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,583. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $133.07 and a one year high of $224.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.25.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.