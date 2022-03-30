Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 3,130 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 418.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSA stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.93. 3,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,155. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $241.96 and a 52-week high of $398.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.54 and its 200 day moving average is $343.94.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.62.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

