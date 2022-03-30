Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 366 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $275.32. 114,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,186. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $276.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

