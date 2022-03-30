Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 6,194 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 128.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,999 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $149.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average of $142.06.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

