Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,744,000 after purchasing an additional 97,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,352,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,213,000 after purchasing an additional 90,236 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.61. The company had a trading volume of 23,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,800. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day moving average is $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.