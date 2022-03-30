Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after buying an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $720,715,000 after buying an additional 108,808 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.04. 144,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,235,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $178.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.50. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.