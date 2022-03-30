Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 394.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 78,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,967. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $1,724,353. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

