Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,901 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $3,688,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,630,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CLSA raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of NYSE WIT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. 63,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is an increase from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

About Wipro (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.