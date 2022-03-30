Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $5.90 on Wednesday, hitting $563.03. 12,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $466.06 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $557.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.43.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

