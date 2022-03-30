Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $15.15 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,232 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 5.6% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 1.24% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 476,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 68,341 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 14,247.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 100,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,309,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HTRB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.73. 132,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,382. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.