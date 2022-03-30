Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,725 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,701,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,599,000 after purchasing an additional 309,423 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 887,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,344,000 after buying an additional 46,826 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 753,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 107,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 669,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.91. 6,891,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,785. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $52.67 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44.

