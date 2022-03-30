Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 942,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,445,000 after buying an additional 181,078 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 95,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 356,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 317,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,952,518. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

