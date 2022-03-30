Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 10,045 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 274.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $410,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.62. 33,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,265. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.58 and its 200 day moving average is $122.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.