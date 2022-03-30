Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,141 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,775,818,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,280,000 after purchasing an additional 120,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $6.92 on Wednesday, hitting $478.44. 44,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,014. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.74 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

