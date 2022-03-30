Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.3% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.06. The stock had a trading volume of 111,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,414. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

