Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes $7.20 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 479,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,000. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 2.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,835 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,816.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after buying an additional 1,183,605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 776,582 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,526,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after buying an additional 751,195 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 37,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

