Marston’s (LON:MARS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 83.40 ($1.09). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 83.40 ($1.09), with a volume of 984,484 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.41).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.29. The company has a market capitalization of £528.89 million and a P/E ratio of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

