Marston’s (LON:MARS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARSGet Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 83.40 ($1.09). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 83.40 ($1.09), with a volume of 984,484 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.41).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.29. The company has a market capitalization of £528.89 million and a P/E ratio of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33.

About Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.