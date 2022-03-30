McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $81,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 160,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $38,694,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in McDonald’s by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 28,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.32.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.15. The company had a trading volume of 53,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $185.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

