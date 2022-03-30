Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 664,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,266 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 93,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $111.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,692,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,030. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.45. The company has a market capitalization of $149.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

