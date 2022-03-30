MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12. Approximately 1,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 135,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.77.

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.27. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 211.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 3,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MeiraGTx in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

