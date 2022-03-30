Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.65

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.65 and traded as high as C$17.17. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$17.15, with a volume of 3,550 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$565.28 million and a PE ratio of 10.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 9.21.

Melcor Developments ( TSE:MRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.