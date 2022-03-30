Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 475,892 shares.The stock last traded at $55.78 and had previously closed at $54.53.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Methanex by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after buying an additional 1,845,523 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,473,000 after purchasing an additional 460,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,883,000 after purchasing an additional 84,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

