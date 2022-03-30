Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.06 ($11.05).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on B4B3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.55) price target on Metro in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on Metro in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.54) price objective on Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.21) target price on Metro in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.09) target price on Metro in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €8.15 ($8.96) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €9.29 and a 200 day moving average of €10.50. Metro has a 12 month low of €6.75 ($7.42) and a 12 month high of €12.30 ($13.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 million and a P/E ratio of 73.42.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro Ã Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.