Metro (TSE:MRU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.44

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.44 and traded as high as C$71.78. Metro shares last traded at C$71.59, with a volume of 336,722 shares changing hands.

MRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Metro Inc. will post 4.0900002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Metro’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

