Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 80,514 shares.The stock last traded at $104.98 and had previously closed at $106.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $31,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $103,434.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

