Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 80,514 shares.The stock last traded at $104.98 and had previously closed at $106.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.25.
In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $31,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $103,434.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
