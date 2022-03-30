MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.62. MICT shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 177,771 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MICT to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MICT by 253.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 96,404 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MICT during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MICT by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 449,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 297,777 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MICT by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 96,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of MICT during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

