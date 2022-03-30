MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.62. MICT shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 177,771 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MICT to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.
About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)
MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.
