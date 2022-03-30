MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 34,005 shares.The stock last traded at $33.18 and had previously closed at $33.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $522.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

