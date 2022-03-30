Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be bought for about $15.81 or 0.00033449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $34.84 million and approximately $265,647.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00048071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.96 or 0.07198953 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,207.47 or 0.99896561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

