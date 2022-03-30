Misbloc (MSB) Market Cap Hits $8.03 Million

Misbloc (MSB) traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Misbloc has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and $4.63 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Misbloc has traded up 286.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Misbloc

Misbloc (MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,854,557 coins. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

