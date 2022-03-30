Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Mitsubishi Electric stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. 287,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,408. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $33.20.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
