Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. 287,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,408. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $33.20.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

