Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.23

Shares of Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and traded as high as $40.25. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23.
About Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)
