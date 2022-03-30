Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 0.89 ($0.01). Mobile Tornado Group shares last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,420,746 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.01.

Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile (LON:MBT)

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications worldwide. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides instant voice communication with individuals, as well as groups of participants in one call; Push-To-Message solution, which offers real-time text and image messaging with any member or certain group types in the contact list of the user; Push-To-Alert solution that allows enterprise users at risk to send a notification from their devices to control rooms and dispatchers by pressing an SOS button; and Push-To-Locate solution, which tracks individuals, crew members, dispatched relief workers, officers, and other assets using GPS-enabled devices.

