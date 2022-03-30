Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mondi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of MONDY opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.38. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

